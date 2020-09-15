Fall’s just around the corner, and that means it’s finally the time of year again to break out our favorite sweats, hoodies and tracksuits—and Adidas currently has you covered with 25% off all these essentials. Whether you’re working from home (and hey, no one sees your bottom half on a Zoom call anyway) or heading out to run errands, you can count on these autumn and winter wardrobe staples to keep you comfortable all day long.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale running now through Wednesday, September 16 — just use the code FLEECE at checkout to score the discount.

Graphic Hoodie ($60, originally $80; adidas.com)

Graphic Hoodie PHOTO: Adidas

With the striking marbled, all-over pattern of our planet, this graphic hoodie does weekend duty as easily as it can be thrown on after a workout on the basketball court.

Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Cuffed Pants ($15, originally $28; adidas.com)

Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Cuffed Pants PHOTO: Adidas

With black-on-black details, these Adidas joggers take sweatpants up to the next level. Wear them out, wear them at home — they’re great all-rounders to take you through fall’s and winter’s chilly weather.

Essentials Three-Stripes Pullover Hoodie ($41.25, originally $55; adidas.com)

Essentials Three-Stripes Pullover Hoodie PHOTO: Adidas

Iconic for a reason. Stay warm when the autumn breeze picks up with this hoodie, featuring classic Adidas styling from the logo to the three stripes on the sleeve.

Her Studio Cropped Hoodie ($67.50, originally $90; adidas.com)

Her Studio Cropped Hoodie PHOTO: Adidas

Not your usual black workout hoodie, this cropped sweatshirt features playful patterns of florals and dots — and a vibe that pairs well with either jeans or leggings.

Mesh Crew Sweatshirt ($48.75, originally $65; adidas.com)

Mesh Crew Sweatshirt PHOTO: Adidas

When it’s cool enough to wear a sweatshirt, but you sweat too much during a run for that amount of fabric, this mesh sweatshirt is here for you. It also makes a great everyday top with high-waisted jeans, a denim skirt or tracksuit bottoms.

Essentials Pants ($33.75, originally $45, adidas.com)

Essentials Pants PHOTO: Adidas

Classic, comfortable joggers that take you from the grocery to your email inbox to the mat for a yoga session. Basically, they’re all-purpose pants that are truly live-in-able.

X-20 Crew Sweatshirt ($33.75, originally $45, adidas.com)

X-20 Crew Sweatshirt PHOTO: Adidas

In cool shades of graduated gray, this crewneck sweatshirt is great for the playground or for kicking back on the weekends. The fall warmer is made from a blend of cotton and recycled fleece for extra coziness.

Large Trefoil Crew Sweatshirt ($33.75, originally $45, adidas.com)

Large Trefoil Crew Sweatshirt PHOTO: Adidas

Color-blocking is always a good call, and this coral and pink trefoil sweatshirt gives Adidas’ iconic logo a modern twist by making it bigger and better than ever. It’s made from cotton and 30% recycled polyester French terry, so it’s as soft on the inside as it is stylish on the outside.

3-Stripes Pants ($30 originally $40, adidas.com)

3-Stripes Pants PHOTO: Adidas

With a streamlined slim fit and Adidas’ iconic stripes, these comfy track pants are great to pair with fall’s array of jackets, sweatshirts and long-sleeved T-shirts.

