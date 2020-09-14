Trump turns 'vicious' and readers debate the Covid-19 vaccine

This was excerpted from the September 14 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's reelection campaign may be the least truthful and most divisive in modern American history.

In recent days, the President has accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being mentally "shot" and "on drugs," and implied that the 77-year-old will not be fit to serve within a month of taking office -- a crude attack on a rival only three years his elder. His disparagement of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has taken an increasingly racist and sexist tone . And during a riotous campaign swing, he claimed Democrats generally want to "lock law-abiding Americans in their homes."

Trump is also escalating false claims that the election will be rigged, claiming that mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" — an outright lie. And he's resorting to ever-more inflammatory rhetoric to scare up the votes of White suburbanites: "Does anybody want to have somebody from Antifa as a member, as a resident of your suburb? I don't think so," Trump said Thursday, conjuring a fantasy of picket-fenced suburbs under invasion.

What is he up to? Of course, Trump loves saying outrageous things to get a rise from crowds. But he also needs to win over more voters than the typical 42% or so who think he's doing a great job. And his turn toward the unhinged reveals a huge bet at the center of his reelection bid.

Portraying America as a land in flames and inciting racial divides may not win the moderate middle, but the Trump campaign believes there could be millions of Americans who quietly identify with his tribalism and extreme rhetoric -- and who will show up to vote in November instead of taking a pass as normal. It's a long shot, but if they are right, all the polls showing Biden as the frontrunner could be shown to have made false assumptions about the electorate.

