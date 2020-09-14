Carbon-rich planets made of diamonds may exist beyond our solar system, study says

Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This illustration shows a carbon-rich planet with diamond and silica as ts main minerals. Water can convert a carbon-rich planet into one that's made of diamonds. In the interior, the main minerals would be diamond and silica (a layer with crystals in the illustration). The core (dark blue) might be made of an iron-carbon alloy.
Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This image shows a young sun-like star being orbited by two gas giant exoplanets. It was taken by the SPHERE instrument on European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The star can be seen in the top left corner, and the planets are the two bright dots.
Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a Neptune-sized planet in the Neptunian Desert. It is extremely rare to find an object of this size and density so close to its star.
Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This is an artist's impression of the multiplanetary system of newly discovered super-Earths orbiting a nearby red dwarf star called Gliese 887.
Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
The newly discovered exoplanet AU Mic b is about the size of Neptune.