Northern Hemisphere endures its hottest summer on record

(CNN) If you thought it's been hotter than usual, you would be correct, because the Northern Hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that not only was it the hottest summer, but it was the globe's third hottest three-month season on record and August was the second-hottest month ever.

A map of the world plotted with some of the most significant weather and climate events that occurred during August 2020. For more details, see the NOAA report at http://bit.ly/GlobalAug2020.

NOAA's monthly global report said that August 2020 was only behind August 2016 as the hottest month on record.

However, when it comes to the Northern Hemisphere, it's a different story. August 2020 beat August 2016 as the hottest month ever recorded with a temperature average of 2.14 degrees Fahrenheit over the 20th century average of 60.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Globally, the top 10 warmest Augusts have all occurred since 1998, according to the agency.

