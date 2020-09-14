There is only one name left on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. So what's next?

(CNN) With the naming of Tropical Storm Vicky on Monday morning, this leaves only one name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season list -- Wilfred. So what will the next storm be named, after Wilfred?

For what is likely to be only the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will have to use the Greek alphabet for additional storm names.

In 2005, the NHC had to use six letters off the Greek alphabet to account for the record number of storms. Four of those systems reached tropical storm strength (Alpha, Gamma, Delta, and Zeta), while the two other storms reached hurricane strength (Beta and Epsilon). The NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z because there aren't enough names to fill those letters.

But will there be more storms?

The 2005 season went into the Greek alphabet. What makes forecasters think 2020 will follow suit?