Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at Louisiana, still recovering weeks after Hurricane Laura

(CNN) Tropical Storm Sally is expected to hit the southeast coast of Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a declared a state of emergency , and New Orleans officials have ordered residents to evacuate.

As the storm approaches, states on the southern coast are preparing for heavy rainfall and life-threatening storm surge.

"The bottom line continues to be that Sally is expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama during the next 2-3 days," the National Hurricane Center warned.

Edwards said that they "have every reason to believe that this storm represents a very significant threat to the people of Southeast Louisiana." Edwards said that he has spoken to President Donald Trump and is submitting a pre-landfall federal declaration request.

