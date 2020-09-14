Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at Louisiana, still recovering weeks after Hurricane Laura

(CNN)Tropical Storm Sally is expected to hit the southeast coast of Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a declared a state of emergency, and New Orleans officials have ordered residents to evacuate.
As the storm approaches, states on the southern coast are preparing for heavy rainfall and life-threatening storm surge.
"The bottom line continues to be that Sally is expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama during the next 2-3 days," the National Hurricane Center warned.
Edwards said that they "have every reason to believe that this storm represents a very significant threat to the people of Southeast Louisiana." Edwards said that he has spoken to President Donald Trump and is submitting a pre-landfall federal declaration request.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who signed a preliminary state of emergency Sunday, warned the storm "is probably going to persist over most portions of the state for basically 48 hours."
Louisiana still recovering from Laura
Sally comes just weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4, causing widespread flooding and damage in the southwest part of the state.
Laura, which left six people dead statewide, tied with a hurricane from more than 150 years ago, as the strongest storm to strike the state of Louisiana.