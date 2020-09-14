This all-Black real estate team is on a mission to #BuyBackTheBlock

(CNN) Timothy Webb, Rashae Bey and Kayla Rogers hail from different parts of South Carolina, but their shared interest in helping people find homes led them to form a business together. The aim is to expand the market for affordable, safe housing for young Black professionals, college students and housing voucher recipients, who are among the least represented in real estate.

Webb and Bey, who are University of South Carolina graduates, recently purchased four duplexes and one single-family home in downtown Columbia, making them owners of 26 total units of rental property. They and Rogers, a Charleston, South Carolina-based real estate agent who has worked with the duo in the past, hope to provide potential tenants with the resources to make informed home-buying decisions.

Their business ethos is rooted in viewing real estate as one of the first tools required to build generational wealth.

"We started seeing other people our age doing it and wanted to learn more," Webb said.



While in college, Webb said, he noticed recent graduates purchasing their first homes and began to explore how he could do the same. He and Bey, his fraternity brother at Kappa Alpha Psi, delved into podcasts and online interviews to learn the steps of real estate investment and marketing.

