A wildfire evacuee returned to her Oregon home to find her barn destroyed but her animals alive

(CNN)Patti Candell was amazed to find her house still standing when she returned to Mehama, one of several Oregon towns under evacuation orders as deadly wildfires continue to ravage the state.
The Beachie Creek Fire, which Candell and her husband fled last week, has killed at least four people and burned more than 188,900 acres. It is 0% contained, according to the State of Oregon Fires dashboard website.
Most of the houses surrounding Candell's were destroyed.
"It's just, you know, devastating, devastating," she said.
Candell said she returned to her home to feed her cows and sheep and found that her horse stable and barn were destroyed, but her animals were alive.
"The barn is, well its back there, you can see just that pile of white stuff. It's there, it's a big, huge 30-by-48 (foot) horse barn, three stalls and all that fun stuff. And yeah, it was wiped out," Candell told CNN Sunday.
Her house is one of only a handful left in the town.
"The flames actually came up to the house on this side of the home and on the back and how it didn't catch on fire is just amazing to us," she said. "It just, I don't know how the fire works, how the wind is."
Ten killed as nearly 1 million acres burned
Firefighters are battling at least 13 large wildfires in Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center's Sunday update.
The fires have torn through more than 900,000 acres in Oregon, killing at least 10 people as of Monday morning, the State of Oregon Fires dashboard website shows.
Four people died in the Almeda Drive Fire in Jackson County and another four in the Beachie Fire in Marion County. The Holiday Farm Fire and White River Fire have claimed the lives of one person each, according to the dashboard.
Across the West Coast, at least 35 people have died in the recent wildfires including 24 in California and a child in Washington state.
Continued hot weather and strong winds up and down the West Coast have left the area vulnerable to fast moving flames.
These fires have produced smoky conditions that have decreased visibility, making operations more difficult.
Smoke and fog creating visibility issues
The low visibility caused by a combination of fog and smoke led to a delay in deploying additional fire crews to the fire line Anthony Bucher, Line Safety Officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office told CNN.