A wildfire evacuee returned to her Oregon home to find her barn destroyed but her animals alive

(CNN) Patti Candell was amazed to find her house still standing when she returned to Mehama, one of several Oregon towns under evacuation orders as deadly wildfires continue to ravage the state.

Most of the houses surrounding Candell's were destroyed.

"It's just, you know, devastating, devastating," she said.

Marion County resident Patti Candell returned to her home in an evacuation zone.

Candell said she returned to her home to feed her cows and sheep and found that her horse stable and barn were destroyed, but her animals were alive.