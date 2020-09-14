(CNN) A Connecticut teenager was walking down the street when he saw something that made his heart sink. A small SUV covered in flames drove past him -- he could see a little girl out the car window.

The Waterbury Police Department received multiple calls September 9, describing a woman trapped inside a burning vehicle, officials said in a Facebook post

Justin Gavin, 18, was on a walk to a local Walgreens when he first realized there was a car on fire. Drivers honked their horns and got out their cars to notify the mother driving the burning vehicle that it was in flames, Gavin said.

"I'm yelling stop the car! Your car is on fire! Your car is on fire!" Gavin told CNN.

But the mother couldn't stop. That's when, Gavin says he didn't have time to think and fell into action. He chased down the burning car to help the family escape.

