Abraham Lincoln's lock of hair sells for more than $81,000 at auction

(CNN) A lock of President Abraham Lincoln's hair and a telegram smeared with his blood sold for more than $81,000 at auction.

The historic items sold at an auction that ended Saturday, according to Boston-based RR Auction . The buyer has chosen to remain anonymous, a spokesman for the auction house said.

A 2-inch lock of the president's hair was clipped during a postmortem examination a day after he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1865.

The hair was given to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a cousin of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, according to the auction house.

Having nothing to wrap the lock of hair with, Todd reached into his pocket and used a War Department telegram sent soon after the president was shot.

