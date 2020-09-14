A pandemic and politics are interfering with the 2020 census. Here's why that's a big deal

(CNN) If the 2020 census fails to count everyone in the US, experts warn that the consequences will be serious, widespread and long-lasting.

The census is the basis for determining how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how an estimated 1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding are spent. It only happens once every 10 years.

And time is running out to get it right.

So if you haven't had a chance to follow what's going on with the 2020 count, now is the time to take notice -- because no matter where you live in the US, many important things in your community are at stake.