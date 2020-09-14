Sara Seager is a professor of planetary science, physics and aerospace engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Venus is the brightest object in the night sky after the moon and has intrigued humans for thousands of years. The discovery of phosphine gas in Venus' atmosphere has just upped the planet's appeal.

I was a member of the multinational research team that announced the finding i n Nature Astronom y on Monday, and my takeaway is that it indicates there is something highly unusual going on to produce phosphine -- either some completely unknown chemistry, or possibly some kind of microbial-type life. Each explanation, somehow, seems equally crazy.

Phosphine is a gas made up of one phosphorus atom and three hydrogen atoms. Phosphine is toxic to any life on Earth that uses oxygen, including humans. It was used as a chemical warfare agent in World War I and is associated only with human industry (e.g. pesticides) or with life in oxygen-free environments. Phosphine is found coming from swamps and marshes and sludges. It is also found in animal guts and excrement -- for example in relatively high concentrations over penguin colonies. Phosphine has also been measured in the lab as coming from complex mixtures of bacteria.

The finding is so astonishing because phosphine should not be present in Venus' atmosphere. Phosphine needs lots of hydrogen and the right temperatures and pressures to form -- conditions found on Jupiter and Saturn but not at all on Venus. My team at MIT exhaustively searched all known chemistry and did not find any way for phosphine gas to be easily produced on Venus. Planetary processes including volcanoes, lightning, meteorites entering Venus' atmosphere are also "no goes" in that some might produce the tiniest amount of phosphine but not nearly enough to match the observations.

Does this mean Venus has alien life in its atmosphere producing phosphine gas? Not necessarily.

