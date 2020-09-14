Craving sugar during a pandemic? Here's how to tame your sweet toothBy Lisa Drayer, CNNUpdated 4:26 AM ET, Mon September 14, 2020 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesRedefine fro-yo as an elegant dessert with these strawberry tahini frozen yogurt cups.Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesThese truffles get their creaminess from avocado, but dark chocolate still shines as the star flavor profile.Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesAlmond flour and almond butter give these berry chia jam thumbprint cookies a nutty flavor that pairs well with the mixed berry jam.Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesTry a savory oatmeal with red lentils that features olives and sun-dried tomatoes for a flavorful kick. Great for lunch or dinner.Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesThis lemony beet hummus with veggie chips is a showstopping alternative to store-bought hummus.Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: 6 healthy lower-sugar recipesTreat yourself to these dark chocolate chip coconut oat cookies that have a touch of maple syrup for sweetness.Hide Caption 6 of 6