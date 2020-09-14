Follow CNN
Health

6 healthy lower-sugar recipes

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Published 4:13 AM ET, Mon September 14, 2020
Share
06 reduce sugar intake wellness06 reduce sugar intake wellness
1 of 6
Redefine fro-yo as an elegant dessert with these strawberry tahini frozen yogurt cups. Courtesy Lisa Drayer
These truffles get their creaminess from avocado, but dark chocolate still shines as the star flavor profile. Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Almond flour and almond butter give these berry chia jam thumbprint cookies a nutty flavor that pairs well with the mixed berry jam. Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Try a savory oatmeal with red lentils that features olives and sun-dried tomatoes for a flavorful kick. Great for lunch or dinner. Courtesy Lisa Drayer
This lemony beet hummus with veggie chips is a showstopping alternative to store-bought hummus. Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Treat yourself to these dark chocolate chip coconut oat cookies that have a touch of maple syrup for sweetness. Courtesy Lisa Drayer