Health
6 healthy lower-sugar recipes
By Lisa Drayer, CNN
Published
4:13 AM ET, Mon September 14, 2020
Redefine fro-yo as an elegant dessert with these
strawberry tahini frozen yogurt cups
.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer
These
truffles
get their creaminess from avocado, but dark chocolate still shines as the star flavor profile.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Almond flour and almond butter give these
berry chia jam thumbprint cookies
a nutty flavor that pairs well with the mixed berry jam.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Try a
savory oatmeal
with red lentils that features olives and sun-dried tomatoes for a flavorful kick. Great for lunch or dinner.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer
This lemony
beet hummus with veggie chips
is a showstopping alternative to store-bought hummus.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer
Treat yourself to these dark
chocolate chip coconut oat cookies
that have a touch of maple syrup for sweetness.
Courtesy Lisa Drayer