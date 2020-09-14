Germany links Covid-19 outbreak at ski resort to US citizen who failed to quarantine

(CNN) A coronavirus outbreak at a popular Bavarian ski resort has been linked to a US citizen working at a lodge operated by the US Army, German authorities said Monday.

The state prosecution service in Munich said it had launched an investigation into an American who may have caused the surge in cases.

"There is an investigation for possible assault through negligence," said Andrea Meyer, from the state prosecutor's office.

The unnamed person, who had recently returned to Bavaria following a holiday abroad, chose to socialize despite having Covid-19 symptoms, according to Stephan Scharf, press officer at Garmisch-Partenkirchen District Administrator's Office.

Sharf said the individual took a coronavirus test and was told to stay indoors until they received their results, but did not do so.

Read More