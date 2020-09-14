Your Apple tech is top-notch, and you want to get the most out of these powerful devices. There are lots of accessories out there, from cases to dongles, that help you take care of your tech and maximize its full potential.

We’ve rounded up accessories for every Apple device currently on the market from brands we know, love and trust.

iPhone accessories

Best iPhone accessories

You want to keep your iPhone protected, stylish and powered at all times. Here are our top picks for cases, screen protectors, adapters, chargers and grips.

Cassis Evolve Eco-Friendly iPhone Case ($44.95; pelacase.com)

This case protects both your phone and the environment. It features a subtle butterfly design, plus it’s slim, soft and an awesome sustainable option. It’s available for the iPhone XR to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Monogram Studio Impact Case ($50; casetify.com)

Casetify gives you so many options to personalize your case, and we love this simple monogram option. You can customize your case style, monogram pattern, case and text colors.

Apple Smart Battery Case With Wireless Charging for iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $90.99; amazon.com)

You’ll never have to worry about your iPhone’s battery life with Apple’s wireless charging case. When fully charged, your phone’s battery life is extended up to 50%. Your phone plugs into the case’s Lightning port, and the case itself charges via hardwire.

DualPro for iPhone SE ($29.99; incipio.com)

The DualPro is a super-protective case with an inner shock-absorbing layer and a scratch-resistant polycarbonate outer shell. It’s a sleek design that’s available in three color options for a minimalistic style.

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series for iPhone SE ($49.95; otterbox.com)

You’re getting the protection you know and love from OtterBox paired with the convenience of PopSockets’ PopGrip in a case that’s extremely functional. It’s a one-piece case that pops on and off at your convenience, and even though you’ve got the added PopGrip, it’s still compatible with wireless charging.

The Child Cup PopGrip ($15; popsockets.com)

PopGrips give you a comfortable hold on your phone and let you show off your personal style. This option shows off your love for The Child (aka Baby Yoda) and “The Mandalorian,” with the season two release on the horizon.

Eco-Friendly Griply ($14.95; pelacase.com)

This phone grip from Pela follows the brand’s mission of sustainable tech accessories. Simply pop out the middle for a solid hold on your phone. It’s available in a wide range of colors, so it’s easy to pair with your current case.

Prop Tart ($9.99; smartish.com)

Another great phone grip option is this one from Smartish. The grip lays fairly flat on the back of your phone and collapses and opens easily. It functions as a kickstand as well and is available in four colors.

Amplify Glass Edge2Edge Screen Protector ($59.95; otterbox.com)

This screen protector offers precision fit to keep your screen covered all around. Made from aluminosilicate, it offers five times stronger scratch resistance than standard soda-lime screen protectors.

Glass+ Screen Protector ($19.99, originally $39.99; zagg.com)

With advanced shatter protection and extreme scratch and impact protection, the Glass+ screen protector covers your screen from all possible accidents. It’s made of tempered glass and has reinforced edges to prevent chips and cracks.

PRTX Shatterproof Screen Protector for iPhone SE ($35.96, originally $44.95; bodyguardz.com)

Another shatterproof option, this protector is made from a synthetic glass material for the look and feel of glass without the fragility. A multilayered screen protector, PRTX provides edge-to-edge coverage as well as perfect touch sensitivity.

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter ($7.99; amazon.com)

If you’re still using an auxiliary cord for your audio output, you’ll need this handy adapter to connect to your iPhone. It’s inexpensive and small enough to easily fit in a pocket.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand ($29.95, originally $49.95; mophie.com)

Rather than lying flat on your desktop, this 7.5-watt wireless charging stand from Mophie props your phone up for ease of use while charging. Plus, if you’re looking for a flat-lay wireless charger/storage, the stand easily collapses to be just that. We like the sleek look and versatility in setup.

Anker Powerline Lightning Cable ($12.99; amazon.com)

We like this option from Anker when it comes to Apple MFi-certified Lightning charging cables. Available in both 3- and 6-foot-long options, the cable will provide you with a quick and efficient charge. It’s built to last, with a 25,000-bend life span and upgraded rustproof connector.

Anker Powercore 13000 Power Bank (starting at $31.99; amazon.com)

This power bank was our top pick for best portable charger of 2020. It has a 13000mAh battery, which is enough to charge an iPhone 11 to full battery two and a half times. It’s extremely portable and available in fun colors to add some flair while you charge.

Apple Watch accessories

Best Apple Watch accessories

Your Apple Watch keeps you moving, organized and connected. To keep it functioning at its best, from stylish bands to on-the-go charging, these are all of the accessories you might need.

Apple Watch Sport Band ($49; amazon.com)

This is a classic sport band from Apple. It’s minimal in design but still provides a nice pop of color and functionality to your watch. The material is smooth and soft, and it will comfortably hold your watch on your wrist. We love the color range and simple design.

Sport Strap ($39.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad’s Sport Strap is made of LSR silicone, which is naturally biocompatible, durable, antimicrobial and even hypoallergenic. Designed for the Apple Watch Series 5 (though it works for other series as well), it fits 42mm/44mm watches. This strap is one-size-fits-most and designed for wrist sizes between 150mm and 210mm.

Pelican Protector Band ($40; case-mate.com)

This watch band is a durable elastic material providing comfort and durability. The band secures to your wrist using a G fastener for a fully custom fit. We like the simple design and durable fabric that fits perfectly on your wrist so you can get the most out of your watch.

Eco-Friendly Watch Band ($39.95; pelacase.com)

We love these sustainable watch bands and have been wearing them since we first tested them out. They’re flexible and durable, and they come in six different colors. These bands are compatible for all series of 38mm/40mm Apple Watch.

Saffiano Leather Initial Band ($52; casetify.com)

These leather bands are fashionable, functional and customizable. Pick your stripe colors and even add your initials. They’re available for both the 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm Apple Watches. You can even choose what finish the metal details on your bands are to coordinate with your watch.

Apple Watch Nike Sport Band Pride Edition ($39.99, originally $49; bhphotovideo.com)

This is a fun twist on the traditional Apple Sport Band. This Nike Sport Band was designed during Pride Month and features rainbow colors. The design provides breathability while you work out and is made of the same soft material the Apple Sport Band is.

Watch Bumper for 42mm/44mm Apple Watch ($15; case-mate.com)

This flexible bumper provides extra protection from bumps and accidents. The clear design doesn’t distract from your watch’s metallic finish, and it lets you change watch bands easily. It’s also available for the 38mm/40mm Apple Watches.

Botomall Apple Watch Case ($6.98; amazon.com)

Available in multiple colors, this case lets you customize your watch appearance while adding a layer of protection. The case, made of thermoplastic polyurethane, is comfortable and durable.

Glass Fusion Screen Protector ($29.99; mophie.com)

If you’re worried about scratching your Apple Watch screen, don’t worry. Mophie makes this ultra-clear screen protector with a glasslike surface to keep it from getting damaged.

Apple Watch 3.3-Foot Magnetic Charger to USB Type-A ($24.99; bhphotovideo.com)

This classic charger is available in both USB-A and USB-C connectors. It’s compatible with Apple Watches Series 1 through 5 and uses Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Apple Watch Stand ($39.95; nomadgoods.com)

Upgrade your charging setup with this stand from Nomad. Made of one sleek piece of aircraft-grade aluminum, your device will sit and charge on an angle. The stand supports nightstand mode, and it should be noted that the charging cable is not included.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock ($71.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

This charging dock is sleek and functional. You can charge your watch by laying it flat or popping up the charger to utilize nightstand mode. It’s a pricier option, but you’re getting an adjustable charger as well a 6.5-foot cord, making it perfect for desktop setups.

Belkin PowerHouse 2-in-1 Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch ($79.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Charge your phone and watch at the same time with this dock from Belkin. The back panel supports your iPhone while it charges via Lightning connector, and the side watch charger holds your watch while supporting nightstand mode. It’s available in both a black and white finish to blend in with your office or home aesthetic.

USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock ($39.99; satechi.net)

This small charging dock is portable and connects using a USB-C connector, making it easy to plug into your MacBook or iPad Pro. It’s perfect for charging your device throughout the day and is compatible with all Apple Watch series.

Kanex GoPower Watch Power Bank With Apple Watch Charger ($49.80; bhphotovideo.com)

Much like the power bank you’d use to charge your iPhone on the go, this power bank has a special magnetic charger for your Apple Watch. It has a 5200mAh battery letting you charge both your phone and your watch at the same time.

AirPods and AirPods Pro accessories

Best AirPods and AirPods Pro accessories

AirPods are true wireless earbuds we absolutely love. We found stylish cases and chargers to help keep your AirPods trendy, protected and fully charged.

Glow-in-the-Dark Catalyst Case for Apple AirPods ($29.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Your AirPods will never be lost with this glow-in-the-dark case from Catalyst. It’s dustproof and waterproof up to 3.3 feet, and it’s made of a soft silicone and comes with a detachable carabiner.

Organicore for AirPods Gen 1 & 2 ($24.99; incipio.com)

An eco-friendly option, this case comes in Dusty Pink and Mystic Blue for a lighter look. The shock-absorbing shell provides drop protection for up to 6 feet. It even comes with a biodegradable cotton lanyard for easy carrying.

Elago AW5 AirPods Case for AirPods 1 & 2 ($11.99; amazon.com)

Make your new tech look vintage with this silicone case that transforms your AirPods into a Nintendo game console. We like the playful vintage vibes, and for such a fun case, it comes at a fairly low price.

Honey Eco-Friendly AirPods Pro Case ($24.95; pelacase.com)

A compostable case that has a soft silicone feel with none of the environmental harm? Count us in! You can even match your AirPods Pro case to your Pela iPhone case for a coordinated look. It’s also available for the AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro Ispra Series Case ($29.95; otterbox.com)

Get extra protection with this durable case from OtterBox. Available in four colors, it features a grippy base and a hook to secure a carabiner for ultimate portability. It’s wireless charging compatible, and we like the wide color range.

Tough AirPods Case ($20; case-mate.com)

Fittingly named, this case is waterproof up to 3 feet while offering 4-foot drop protection. It comes with the carabiner, and the bright color options are super fun. It’s also Lightning and wireless charging compatible.

Custom AirPods Case ($35; casetify.com)

Customize your AirPods case with this option from Casetify. Choose a clear, black, pink or iridescent case and add your name or initials in various fonts and colors. It features Lightning charging port access as well as wireless charging capability.

Rugged Case for AirPods Pro ($34.95; nomadgoods.com)

Made of natural Horween leather, this case offers a bold and rugged look. The leather is meant to age well over time and has a two-piece construction with a protective microfiber lining and a polycarbonate shell for drop protection.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro Leather Road Case for the AirPods Pro ($33.02; bhphotovideo.com)

Keep your AirPods Pro snazzy and stylish with this leather case option from Twelve South. The case prevents scratches and provides dirt protection. We’re fans of the slate blue and light leather look.

USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods ($29.99; satechi.net)

This charging dock is compatible for both AirPods and AirPods Pro. It plugs in via USB-C connector, meaning it’ll plug into your MacBook, iMac or iPad Pro for charging whenever you need it, helping you get the most out of your AirPods.

Mophie Wireless Charging Pad ($19.95, originally $39.95; mophie.com)

We love Mophie’s wireless chargers, and this one is no different. It’s perfect for your AirPods and AirPods Pro as well as your iPhone. The dual functionality is great, and the sale price is even better.

iPad accessories

Best iPad accessories

Powerful pieces of tech, iPads become even more powerful when paired with the right accessories. Whether you’re looking for a functional keyboard or adapter for expanded port options, there are lots of ways to get the most out of your tablet.

Rugged Leather Folio for iPad Pro 11 inch ($149.95; nomadgoods.com)

With a slim construction and protective thermoplastic polyurethane bumper, this case keeps your iPad Pro protected while giving it a rustic look. It’s Apple Pencil compatible and features a magnetic folio closure.

Custom iPad Roller Case ($65; casetify.com)

This option is available for the iPad Mini through the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It features a holding spot for your Apple Pencil, and the case is protective, featuring a camera fold and anti-slip material. As always, you can customize your case with your name or monogram in a plethora of colors.

Apple Smart Cover for 9.7-Inch iPad Pro ($24.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

A timeless design from Apple, this cover is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It’s a smart cover that wakes up your iPad when you open it and puts your iPad into sleep mode when you close it.

Nuud iPad Air/iPad Pro Case (3rd Gen, 10.5-Inch) ($129.99; lifeproof.com)

This is a super-protective option from LifeProof. The case is waterproof, drop-proof and dirtproof. It’s still slim and lightweight while offering loads of protection.

Lamicall Tablet Stand for 9.7-Inch, 10.5-Inch or 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini ($23.99; amazon.com)

If you need to keep your iPad propped up while working or watching your favorite show, this stand is perfect. It’s adjustable for both horizontal and vertical viewing. The hole in the back of the stand is perfect to run a charging wire through to keep everything organized.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-Inch iPad Pro ($169.98, originally $179; amazon.com)

Apple designed this keyboard folio to give you a full-size keyboard experience on the go. You don’t have to charge or pair this keyboard either. This is also available for the 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $189.98 (originally $199; amazon.com).

Logitech Combo Touch Backlit Keyboard Case for Apple iPad Air and Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro ($149.99; bhphotovideo.com)

This choice from Logitech utilizes the iPad’s Smart Connector for quick access for use. The keyboard is backlit and features iOS shortcut keys. The flexible kickstand offers up to 40 degrees in tilt so you can set it where it feels most comfortable.

Rugged Book for the Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro, 10.2-Inch iPad and iPad Air 3 ($129.99; zagg.com)

This pick from Zagg comes with a detachable case for added protection from drops up to 6.6 feet. The case has a magnetic hinge so that you can adjust the viewing angle. The comfortably spaced keys give you the experience of a laptop all while on your iPad.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) ($124.98; amazon.com)

The Apple Pencil makes creative use of your iPad Pro easy. It attaches magnetically and has the precision, responsiveness and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument. The Apple Pencil is compatible with the third- and fourth-gen 12.9-inch Pro and first- and second-gen 11-inch Pro.

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad ($69.99; bhphotovideo.com)

The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil is a less expensive option compatible with 2018 and later iPad models. It works with apps that support Apple Pencil and offers tilt capabilities for broader strokes. The battery life is up to seven and a half hours, and it charges via a Lightning cable.

Apple Lightning to VGA Adapter ($44.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

This adapter supports mirroring of what’s on your device screen to your VGA-equipped device (a TV, display, projector, etc.) in 1080p HD. It’s super small and perfectly portable. (Note: It doesn’t support audio output.)

Aluminum Type-C Mobile Hub ($59.99; satechi.net)

This mobile hub gives you USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s available in both Space Gray and silver to coordinate with your device.

Glass Elite Vision Guard+ for Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro ($69.99; zagg.com)

This screen protection features Zagg’s Glass Elite design paired with its Vision Guard blue light filter. We like this option for its protection against scratches and drops on top of protection for your eyes.

MacBook accessories

Best Macbook accessories

Your MacBook goes everywhere with you, so you’ll want to keep it safe, charged and as accessible as possible. Make sure you’re getting the most out of your laptop with these fun and functional accessory options.

Custom MacBook Sleeve ($69; casetify.com)

This MacBook sleeve is very trendy. We like the iridescent color, and you can even customize it with your name or initials. It comes in two sizes: small and large. The small size fits the 13-inch MacBook Air and smaller, and the large fits the 13-inch MacBook Air and larger.

Apple Leather Sleeve for 16-Inch MacBook Pro ($199; amazon.com)

We love this leather sleeve from Apple. It’s a cool look with protection for your laptop while on the go. The inner lining is a soft microfiber fabric to protect against bumps and scratches. It’s high-priced but definitely worth it for the high-quality European leather. It’s also available for the Macbook Air and Pro 13-inch models ($179; amazon.com).

Slim Sleeve With Woolenex for 13-Inch MacBook Pro and 13-Inch MacBook Air ($49.95; incase.com)

Your MacBook is slim, and this sleeve only complements the streamlined design. The inner lining is a soft faux fur that protects your laptop during transport. It’s available in three different colors.

Palm MacBook Case ($55; casetify.com)

The simple palm print against a clear background shows off your laptop color perfectly. It’s easy to install and provides protection from scratches. You can order this case for any MacBook, ranging from the 11-inch MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Textured Hardshell in NanoSuede for 15-Inch MacBook Pro ($79.95; incase.com)

This case is made with NanoSuede, a 100% vegan material that feels like suede but is more durable. It keeps your laptop protected from scratches, stains and even water spills. It’s available in four colors so you can find one that matches perfectly to your personality.

iBenzer Neon Party for 13-Inch MacBook Air ($34.99; bhphotovideo.com)

This is an inexpensive case option for your MacBook Air. The marble design adds a chic touch for a fresh look. It snaps on easily and gives you full access to ports while providing protection against scratches.

Twelve South Vertical BookArc for MacBooks ($50.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

A sleek storage option, Twelve South brings the BookArc, a docking station that holds your MacBook vertically, elevating it away from spills and giving you a cleaner and more organized workspace. It’s compatible with the 13-inch MacBook Air up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand for 11- to 15-Inch MacBook Air and Pro ($30.99; amazon.com)

This stand works for most MacBook sizes and raises your screen 6 inches to eye level for improved ergonomics. You can order it in Space Gray or silver for a finish that complements your laptop.

Apple Magic Keyboard ($94, originally $99; amazon.com)

If you’re using a laptop stand, you’ll need a keyboard to sit on your desk. Look no further, as this keyboard from Apple provides a comfortable and precise typing experience. It’s rechargeable and pairs easily via Bluetooth.

Belkin USB Type-C Docking Station/Multimedia Hub ($99.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Expand your MacBook ports with this option from Belkin. You get one USB-C port, one 4K HDMI port, one Ethernet port, an SD card reader and two USB-A ports. It’s compact and portable for on-the-go use.

Type-C Pro Hub Adapter ($99.99; satechi.net)

Who wouldn’t want to match their adapter to their laptop? This hub from Satechi comes in Space Gray, silver and gold to seamlessly coordinate with your MacBook. It provides two USB-C ports, one 4K HDMI port, micro and standard-size SD card readers and two USB 3.0 ports.

Aluminum USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter ($14.99; satechi.com)

This is a small and affordable adapter that quickly transforms your USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port. It’s great for on the go if you’re moving from home to office and need quick access for a thumb drive or charger.

Apple 96W USB Type-C Power Adapter ($79; bhphotovideo.com)

We’ve all misplaced chargers or found ourselves looking for an extra adapter. This adapter from Apple is perfect for charging your laptop once paired with a charging cable.

Apple USB C Charge Cable ($13.99; amazon.com)

This 2-meter cable gives you lots of length while your laptop is charging. It has a USB-C output on either end and pairs well with the USB-C power adapter.

iMac accessories

Best iMac accessories

A powerful staple in the Apple product lineup, your iMac deserves only the best. Clear off your desk space with a monitor stand or switch up your keyboard with our accessory picks.

Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac ($89.99; satechi.net)

A hub and stand all in one, Satechi provides a gadget that gives you extra accessible ports and improves economics for you while using your computer. It connects to your iMac via the included USB-A to USB-C adapter. The extra ports you get are three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, micro and standard-size SD card readers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Riser Klearbook Foldable Monitor Stand ($29.99; amazon.com)

Bringing your computer up off your desktop will provide you an organized workspace. This one from Riser Klearbook offers a nifty phone holder as well as a storage drawer. It’s foldable for easy storage if you’re looking to put it away.

Aluminum Monitor Stand ($39.99; satechi.net)

This aluminum alloy monitor stand is a simple design that brings your monitor up off the desk to help your posture. You can easily store your keyboard and mouse underneath the stand when not in use for a clear work area.

SilverStone Monitor Riser ($68.99; bhphotovideo.com)

This single-piece stand has a sand-blasted, anodized finish. It lifts your screen 2.3 inches off of your desk and gives you enough space underneath for your keyboard, mouse and anything else you might need quick access to.

Rain Design i360 Turntable for 24- to 27-Inch Apple iMac ($39.90; bhphotovideo.com)

Compatible for the 17-inch to 21.5-inch, and 24-inch to 27-inch iMacs, this stand doesn’t lift your screen off the desk, but it does provide full swivel capability. The steel base is designed to stabilize your monitor while you swivel. If you need to show your screen or access the rear ports, the swivel base is super helpful.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 ($74, originally $79; amazon.com)

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 is rechargeable and connects to your computer via Bluetooth. The continuous bottom shell and optimized foot design help the mouse track easier and move with less resistance.

Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse ($99.99; bhphotovideo.com)

This ergonomic mouse is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The 4000 dots per inch (dpi) optical sensor allows you to use it on almost any surface (a desk, glass or even your jeans). You can connect it to your iMac via Bluetooth or the included USB-A to USB-C cable.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 ($123.99; amazon.com)

If you’re not into a mouse, this Magic Trackpad is a great alternative. Four force-touch sensors allow you to click anywhere on the trackpad. It features an edge-to-edge glass surface and will automatically pair with your computer.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keyboard ($119, originally $129; amazon.com)

Here, Apple’s keyboard is fully extended. Whether you’re using it for gaming, spreadsheets or finance applications or just prefer the feel of a numeric keyboard, it’s the perfect option.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac ($39.99; logitech.com)

This spunky keyboard is minimalist in design but bright in color. The keys are low-profile but feature scooping that matches the shape of your fingertips for comfortable typing. It also has a two-year battery life from preinstalled AAA batteries.

Aluminum Slim Rechargeable Bluetooth Numeric Keypad ($39.99; satechi.net)

So you’ve got a keyboard you love but want the numeric keypad. Look no further than this Bluetooth option. It’s perfect if you need the ease of a numeric keypad but don’t want a fully extended keyboard.

Hard Silver Metal Aluminum Mouse Pad ($14.99; amazon.com)

This mouse pad provides optimal function for your computer’s mouse while adding a sleek metallic look to your desk. It pairs nicely with the silver finish of the iMac for a cohesive design aesthetic.

Apple Thunderbolt Cable ($29; bhphotovideo.com)

Thunderbolt technology offers extremely quick data transfers. This cable lets you connect two Thunderbolt-equipped Macs in target-disk mode, network two Mac computers with OS X Mavericks or use your iMac as a display for a MacBook Pro or Air.

Anker USB-C Hub ($32.99; amazon.com)

Versatile and portable, this small hub from Anker gives you five-in-one expansion. You gain an HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet port for strong internet connection. It’s reasonably priced for the expansion you’re getting, and we love the slim design.

WD 2TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive ($63.99, originally $68.99; bhphotovideo.com)

External hard drives are perfect if you’re looking to store large amounts of data. If you’re switching between a work computer and personal one, this hard drive will store mass amounts of files for convenient portability.

Twelve South Backpack for iMac and Apple Displays ($33.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Creating a clear workspace has never been easier with this space-saving shelf from Twelve South. It conveniently fits on the back of your monitor stand to lift hard drives and peripherals off your desk and out of sight.

Mac Mini accessories

Best Mac Mini accessories

The Mac Mini is a small but mighty device. These are our top picks for hubs and adapters, travel cases and stands.

Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub for Mac Mini ($79.99; satechi.net)

Satechi is back at it again with this two-in-one stand and hub. It looks and feels like a natural extension of your Mac Mini while providing port expansion and lifting your device off the desk. You can read our full review here.

Hagibis USB-C Docking Station for Mac Mini ($55.99; amazon.com)

This hub is similar to the hub from Satechi but is priced a little lower. You get port expansion with two USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers and two USB 2.0 ports, plus a little boost off your desk.

Alloy Desktop Stand for Mac Mini ($23.99; amazon.com)

Sleek and sturdy, this desktop stand is compatible for the 2020 Mac Mini. It holds your device upright, giving you more desk space and proper ventilation. It’s simple and stylish, and we like that it gives you quick access to the device’s ports.