Amazon Prime Day 2020 was delayed for months this year, but finally, the retailer’s biggest sale event seems to be on the horizon. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

Read on for what we know about Prime Day 2020 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It usually features one or two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon has yet to announce specific dates for Prime Day. Last year, Prime Day spanned two days, and Amazon has confirmed that the event this year will also last for two days.

In past years, Prime Day took place in July, but the sale was delayed this year due to the pandemic. At the end of July, Amazon said that Prime Day would still take place this year, and the sale is rumored to be scheduled for October. This timing makes sense, considering Amazon typically hosts major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in November, ahead of the holiday season.

How to prepare for Prime Day

First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

What are the best Prime Day sales?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but last year, we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets and TV streaming sticks, Echo smart speakers and Kindles. There also might be a few deals on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas and Calvin Klein — just to name a few categories.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

You’ll want to bookmark Amazon’s deal page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

And don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only big sale to look out for. Other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will likely be hosting huge, competing sale events of their own.

