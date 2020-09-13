2 injured after Seattle pier partially collapses, sending workers into the water

(CNN) Several people were rescued from Elliott Bay in Seattle after Pier 58 collapsed, according to tweets from the city's police and fire departments.

Two construction workers were transported to the hospital in stable condition, Seattle Fire Department said in a tweet.

Removal of the pier, also known as Waterfront Park, was scheduled to start this weekend after it was determined to have deteriorated beyond repair, according to a Friday press release from the Seattle Parks and Recreation department.

The two workers were using saw cutting on the pier as part of the dismantlement when it started collapsing, Marshall Foster, director of the Seattle Office of Waterfront and Civic Projects, said during a press conference Sunday.

Five of the 12 people at the site were on the pier when when an alarm went off indicating a problem, Foster said.

