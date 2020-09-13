Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are searching for a hiker missing for more than two weeks

(CNN) Park rangers are searching for a missing hiker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Officials believe that Steven Grunwald, 24, from Greenville, New York, was attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on August 29 when he went missing, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Rangers began their search for Grunwald on Friday, after his friend reported him missing a day before.

The Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route that touches 11 summits in the Rocky Mountains over approximately 19 miles. It includes sections of fifth-class rock climbing, which requires climbing up a vertical rock using rope, and difficult terrain.

Rocky Mountain National Park.

Sean Garrison, Grunwald's brother, told CNN that his brother is an adept hiker and climber who hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and most of the peaks in the Adirondacks in New York, along with other locations across the US and Mexico.

