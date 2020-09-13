Ohio State University canceled spring break 2021 because of Covid-19

(CNN) The Ohio State University announced it will cancel spring break next semester in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the university community.

In a letter Friday to students, faculty and staff, Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron said the university would instead have two instructional breaks with no classes on February 9 and March 31.

"This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures," McPheron explained.

One OSU student told CNN affiliate WSYX that he was disappointed but understood the reasoning behind the decision.

"Definitely not the best news to hear, but I think it's the smarter decision," he said, adding, "It allows kids to just stay in their dorms or in their off-campus housing and just stay safe."