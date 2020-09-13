New York City Marathon's first winner retraces race course 50 years later

(CNN) Fifty years after winning the inaugural New York City Marathon in 1970, 80-year-old Gary Muhrcke retraced one lap around the course where he ran to victory.

Muhrcke, with his grandson Colin Kern by his side, ran one ceremonial lap around the six-mile Central Park loop on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the marathon. The park's loop made up the entire race course in 1970. He did so with a time of 58 minutes and 21 seconds, according to a press release from New York Road Runners, a non-profit running organization that was on hand to watch Muhrcke cross the "finish line."

To win in 1970, participants had to run around the loop four times, according to the New York Road Runners. The course in recent years has spanned all five New York City boroughs.

When Muhrcke ran the first iteration of the marathon on September 13, 1970, only 55 of the 127 runners completed the race. His final time that day was two hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds, New York Road Runners said in its release.

Last year, the New York City Marathon -- which now bills itself as the "world's largest" -- saw more than 53,000 participants cross the finish line. What would have been the 50th running of the marathon in 2020 was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

