Here's how NFL Sunday games highlighted racial inequality in the US

(CNN) The first NFL Sunday of the season kicked off with players and teams acknowledging the racial strife that has engulfed the United States in recent months.

It was a far cry from past seasons, when Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL didn't support then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protests against police brutality and racism.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he sparked controversy by sitting, then kneeling, during the National Anthem before several games to protest the police shootings of Black men and other social injustices faced by the Black community. His protests received some support from fellow players but also attracted criticism, most notably from President Donald Trump.

All that was before the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody renewed attention on the Black Live Matter movement.

Here's what unfolded during Sunday's games.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

The Eagles remained in their locker room during the pregame playing of the National Anthem before their match against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles stand together on the field before the game at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, September 13.

As they kneeled, a monitor displayed the names of Black people killed in police shootings.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith and other team members wore T-shirts that read "end racism" on the back during their warm-ups on Sunday. The front of the shirts read "injustice against any of us is injustice against all of us."

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The Patriots stood for the National Anthem during their season opener against the Dolphins, but the Dolphins remained in their locker rooms for both anthems.

The Dolphins announced their decision on Thursday in a short video that criticized the NFL for what they called "fluff and empty gestures."

"We don't need another publicity parade," the players said, "so we'll just stay inside until it's time to play the game."

The cleats worn by Cam Newton of the New England Patriots before the game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made a statement with his black pregame cleats. The cleats featured the phrases, "Say their names," "It ends now" and "No Justice, No Peace," in white letters as well as "7 shots" in red letters, the number of times 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 23.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers joined other teams who chose to stay in their locker rooms during the National Anthem before their game against the Minnesota Vikings, who stayed on the field.

"We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the National Anthem and 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality," Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

"This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives."

The Minnesota Vikings stand with arms linked as the team pays tribute to George Floyd before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

The Packers also wore shirts that read "end racism" on the back during their warm-ups. The front of the shirts read "injustice against any of us is injustice against all of us."

The Vikings honored George Floyd's family before the team's home opener. The family, in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium, was recognized after the pre-game performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Gjallarhorn was not sounded in honor of Floyd and "others who no longer have a voice due to racism," the team said on Twitter.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 as an officer knelt on his neck. All four officers involved face murder charges and have been fired.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The game between the Colts and the Jaguars, the only one on Sunday to feature spectators in the stands, saw the Jaguars stay in the locker room while the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the National Anthem were played.

"We are a unified team. And as a team, we have decided to remain in the locker room during the pregame playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "The Star Spangled Banner" as an extension of our protest of racial injustice against the Black community," the Jaguars said in a statement after the game. "We understand that not everyone will agree with our position and demonstration; however, we hope that all will seek to understand the reason for it. We all want the same thing: equality and justice."

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, No. 34, and other teammates stand for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Colts.

The Colts players chose to stand and lock arms on the sideline for the anthems. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich elected to kneel during the song. The TV broadcast showed fans standing with their hands over their hearts.

"Today our football team made a statement on behalf of the Black communities in our state of Indiana; but also on behalf of all Black communities from where our players and coaches call home," the Colts said in a statement. "Our intent is to bring attention to the issue of systemic racism and the injustice inherit therein. We also wanted to dem