Driver shoots New Mexico State Police officer during highway traffic stop, police say

(CNN) A 28-year-old driver allegedly shot a New Mexico State Police officer during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Cibola County, New Mexico on Saturday morning, according to a statement from police.

The suspect, Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale, Arizona, appeared to fire multiple rounds at the officer's head as she approached his GMC pickup at about 9:30 a.m., police said.

The officer was struck by the gunfire but was able to return fire, police said. Nelson then allegedly fled the scene on I-40, and the officer got back to her vehicle and chased after him, police said.

After a short pursuit, the suspect allegedly stopped on the highway and exited his vehicle. Officers from Laguna Police Department arrived to help the state police officer, and Nelson was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Nelson was booked into the Cibola County Detention Center and charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery upon peace officer, shooting from a motor vehicle and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Read More