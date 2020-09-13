Shooting near Rutgers University leaves 2 dead and 6 injured

(CNN) Two people died and six others were injured in an overnight shooting near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, authorities said.

New Brunswick Police responded at 1:18 a.m. Sunday to a Delafield Street address and found victims with gunshot wounds. The injured were taken to various hospitals in the area, and two male victims were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, according to a statement by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Though the shooting took place near Rutgers, authorities said there was no evidence of a connection.

"Thus far the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and being handled by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.