Meadow Walker posts touching message for what would have been her father's 47th birthday

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 1:34 PM ET, Sun September 13, 2020

Paul Walker&#39;s daughter, Meadow, was 15 when he died in 2013.
(CNN)Actor Paul Walker's daughter is remembering his life and legacy on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Meadow Walker posted an image on her Instagram account Saturday of her and her father when she was young. She accompanied the photo with a very simple caption.
"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," she wrote.
The 21-year-old then dedicated her annual "Do Good Challenge" to her famous father and encouraged her followers to do a random act of kindness for someone else. Walker also spoke about her friendships and urged everyone to "tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what."
    in honor of my dad's birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge. this year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships. my friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what. #DoGood #BeGood I nominate the following people to share a random act of kindness: @vindiesel @valentinaruby @yg @jordanabrewster @dianasilverss @lirisaw @laurenperez @nathalieemmanuel @elsie @zoethaets @welllsfargo @cc.carlina @soma__sara @callie_dixon @samimiro @isaaccarew @kaiagerber @ishodwair @hartdenton

    Meadow was 15 years old when her father died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40 years old.
      Paul Walker appeared in many small roles before his career took off when he was cast as undercover cop Brian O'Conner, who infiltrated a street-racing gang in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious."
      At the time of his death, he was working on the seventh "The Fast and the Furious" film.