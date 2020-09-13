11 people shot in 4 different incidents in Grand Rapids, Michigan

(CNN) Eleven people were shot in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a string of violent incidents Saturday night and into the early hours Sunday, according to police.

All 11 shooting victims were transported to area hospitals after sustaining non-life threatening injuries, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

Police have not identified suspects in the four shootings.

In Grand Rapids, seven of the 11 victims were shot in a gunfire exchange at a hookah lounge early Sunday morning, police spokesman Raul Alvarez confirmed to CNN.

Read More