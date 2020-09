A paralyzed adventurer designed a mountain bike for people with disabilities to explore the outdoors

(CNN) Nearly 25 years ago, Christian Bagg was snowboarding in Canada's Banff National Park when he crashed and broke his back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

"I knew right when I hit the ground that that was it," Bagg, 45, told CNN. "I don't ever remembering having any moment where I thought I would walk again. Something in me just knew it was over."

But nothing could stop the avid outdoorsman from finding his way back up a mountain.

Decades after his accident, Bagg founded Bowhead Corp, a company that designs bikes for people with physical disabilities. These specialized bikes allow them to ride up and down rough terrains, climb mountains and even make impressive jumps.

A rider performing a jump on the Bowhead Reach.

The idea was born in 2008 in his basement, where Bagg, a machinist, worked alone to create a bike that would give him the ability to find adventures wherever he pleased without needing help or holding his friends back.

