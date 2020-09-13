12 toy finalists announced for National Toy Hall of Fame

(CNN) Do you long for the days of your favorite childhood toy? Perhaps it's made this year's cut to compete for The Strong National Museum of Play's National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York.

Twelve toy finalists were announced by the National Toy Hall of Fame on September 9, all of which will be duking it out for the top echelons of toy greatness.

This year's finalists include: Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee, according to the announcement.

"Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play," Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections said in the statement.

National Toy Hall of Fame finalists are selected based on four criteria: Icon-status, Longevity, Discovery and Innovation.

