U.S. Marine deported from Philippines after presidential pardon for killing of transgender woman

(CNN) A United States Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman has been released from prison and deported from the Philippines on Sunday, after President Rodrigo Duterte granted him an "absolute pardon" earlier this week.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton had served roughly six years of a 10-year sentence for homicide when Duterte's decision to pardon him was announced by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. on Monday.

The U.S. Marine had been found guilty of killing 26-year-old Jennifer Laude in a motel room in October 2014, while he was in the Philippines for military exercises.

As a result of the President's action, Pemberton boarded a military plane bound for the U.S. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shortly after 9 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, the Philippines Bureau of Immigration said in a statement seen by CNN.

Pemberton was deported because "the Bureau saw he was a risk to public safety," the statement added.

