Tropical Storm Sally could form in the Gulf of Mexico today

(CNN) Tropical Depression 19 is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida Saturday before the storm is expected to intensify as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later in the day.

Flood watches are in effect through Sunday for areas of Florida's west coast including Tampa, Bradenton, Port Charlotte and Fort Myers. In these areas, 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through the weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico today. The next name on the list is Sally.

Most forecast models have the system moving toward the northern Gulf Coast and likely making landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Panama City by late Monday or Tuesday, however if the track shifts farther west or slows down, landfall may hold off until Wednesday.

"The depression is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, and there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast," according to the NHC

