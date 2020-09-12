Wife's prank on husband goes viral, bringing smiles to faces around the world

(CNN) Sharea Overman and her husband Nate are parents to three young boys and like many (let's be real, all) parents -- they find themselves constantly tired.

So, when the family of five decided to road trip across Indiana to visit family, Sharea wasn't surprised to see her husband slouched back comfortably in the driver's seat. He wasn't snoozing, but it looked that way.

However, after a while Sharea looked over at her husband, snapped a photo and thought, "Man, he really looks like he is passed out in the driver's seat."

Sharea, a part-time photographer, decided to pass the time in the car by pulling a fun prank on her husband.

"I'm a part of this group of incredibly talented photographers on Facebook. So, I decided to post the photo and asked people to photoshop some fun backgrounds into the photo. To make it look like he fell asleep while all these crazy things were going on."

