Former 'Top Chef' contestant Aaron Grissom dies at 34

(CNN) Former "Top Chef" contestant Aaron Grissom has died after a traffic accident, authorities said Friday night. He was 34.

Grissom suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died Tuesday, the Pierce County Medical-Examiner's Office in Tacoma, Washington, told CNN.

He was a resident of University Place, Washington.

"Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston," a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement on its website. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

Grissom worked as a chef before competing on the show.