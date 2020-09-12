Former 'Top Chef' contestant Aaron Grissom dies at 34

By Sarah Moon, CNN

Updated 12:47 AM ET, Sat September 12, 2020

Aaron Grissom
(CNN)Former "Top Chef" contestant Aaron Grissom has died after a traffic accident, authorities said Friday night. He was 34.

Grissom suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died Tuesday, the Pierce County Medical-Examiner's Office in Tacoma, Washington, told CNN.
He was a resident of University Place, Washington.
"Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston," a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement on its website. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."
    Grissom worked as a chef before competing on the show.