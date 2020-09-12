This toothless Chihuahua is comforting scared patients at a California dentist office

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Few people enjoy going to the dentist. But the patients at one dental office in California have a lot more to look forward to than just root canals and cavity fillings.

Kismet, a 13-year-old Chihuahua and a big fan of treats and back scratches, spends her days at Corte Madera Family Dentistry, where she offers cuddles to patients who could use a little stress relief while having their teeth worked on.

Dr. Cameron Garrett, the office's dentist, and his wife, Debra Garrett, the dental hygienist, adopted Kismet in July. Since then, she's been a great addition to their family practice in Corte Madera.

"After working so long in the industry you begin to understand quickly you're just as much of a psychiatrist as you are a dentist," Cameron Garrett told CNN. "Everybody brings some anxiety or baggage into the dental environment, and the science is very clear. Interacting with an animal, having physical contact with a pet really lowers the blood pressure and heart rate and makes it a much calmer moment."'

A patient has dental work done while holding Kismet.

The sweet dog, who never barks and loves to be held, was a stray rescued by Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. The nonprofit invested thousands of dollars in Kismet, who was diagnosed with heart disease, had a cancerous tumor removed, a hernia treated and had all of her teeth extracted due to periodontal disease.

