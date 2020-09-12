America's oldest World War II veteran celebrates his 111th birthday

(CNN) Looking on from his front porch in New Orleans, Lawrence Brooks probably never imagined he'd see this day.

Today, the oldest known US veteran of World War II turned 111, and the National WWII Museum held a socially distant celebration for him.

The museum's Victory Belles sang some tunes during a military flyover.

The Victory Belles, the museum's vocal trio, sang several numbers for him while the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and the Big Easy Wing performed a military flyover.

The museum has hosted Brooks's birthday celebrations on its campus for the past five years but had to adjust this year's celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As CNN previously reported , the museum hosted a national card drive for Brooks in hopes of receiving 500 to 1,000 birthday cards. They got almost 10,000 cards.

