Michigan State University students asked to self-quarantine after Covid-19 outbreak

(CNN) Health officials on Saturday asked Michigan State University students to self-quarantine immediately after parties contributed to 342 new coronavirus cases.

"At least a third of new cases recently attended parties or social gatherings, and at least one third of those gatherings are associated with a fraternity or sorority," the Ingham County Health Department said in a statement.

The hundreds of new Covid-19 cases involving people affiliated to the university date to August 24, the health department said. Only 23 people had tested positive before that date.

"This is an urgent situation," said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. "The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases must stop."

The outbreak started as students returned to the East Lansing area for the fall semester, the department said. Most MSU classes are online but "many students had binding off-campus leases or simply desired to physically return to the university community."

