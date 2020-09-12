The Minnesota Vikings are honoring George Floyd's family before Sunday's game

The family will be at U.S. Bank Stadium and will be recognized after the pre-game performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn that is also known as the Black National Anthem.

The Vikings issued a statement pledging to "continue to use the team's platform to bring awareness to critical issues of racism and injustice when they kick off the season this Sunday."

The players will wear custom T-shirts during pregame warmups with the message "Be the Change" on the front and the names of 200 people "who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality" on the back, according to the team. They also have the choice to wear shirts designed by players and the NFLPA that say, "An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US."

during the National Anthem back in 2016. In August, Goodell said he wished the NFL had "listened earlier" to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick when he began protesting by kneelingduring the National Anthem back in 2016.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the season he sparked the controversy.