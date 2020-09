A clone of the endangered Przewalski's horse is born of DNA saved for 40 years

(CNN) A cloned colt born at a Texas veterinary facility could revive the endangered Przewalski's horse.

The colt is a clone of a male Przewalski's horse and the first successful cloning of the species, San Diego Zoo officials said in a news release on September 4. It was born August 6 to a domestic surrogate mother.

Przewalski's horse are known as the last wild horse, according to the National Zoo . They were originally native to Europe and Asia, but the expansion of humans and environmental changes depleted their numbers.

Scientists said that the horse was formally extinct in the wild, and has been surviving for the last 40 years primarily in zoos. Some herds have been found in Mongolia.

"This birth expands the opportunity for genetic rescue of endangered wild species," said Ryan Phelan, executive director of Revive & Restore, a wildlife conservation organization promoting biotechnologies that's partnering with San Diego Zoo Global and ViaGen Equine on the cloning project.

