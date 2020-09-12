Sheriff's deputy in Georgia placed on leave after video shows him 'using physical force on a man'

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in Atlanta has been placed on administrative leave after social media video surfaced showing the deputy "using physical force on a man," according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

"After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8 pm (Friday)," according to a statement from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. "The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Video of the incident appeared on Instagram, showing two deputies holding the man on the ground and striking him in the face. In the video, one deputy can be heard yelling, "he bit my hand!" A separate video taken from another angle shows children in a car nearby crying and one can be heard yelling, "Daddy!"

CNN reached out to the sheriff's office for more details but has not heard back. Clayton County is a suburban county located just south of the city of Atlanta.

Some of the social media posts claim the incident involved a passenger in a Lyft ride-share vehicle.

