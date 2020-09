(CNN) The statue of a Confederate soldier, flanked by a cannon and ammunition, has stood at the county courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia, since 1909, more than 40 years after the Civil War.

It was christened "At Ready," and the statue's installation during Jim Crow sent a signal to many that resounded for decades -- in a city that renewed its association with deadly racial violence in 2017.

Saturday, the statue is coming down.

The Albemarle County Commission is live streaming the removal on Facebook Twitter , and YouTube

Charlottesville City Council Member Kristin Szakos said the statue is a symbol of injustice, affiliate WVIR reported last month when the county commission made its decision.

