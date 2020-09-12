Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari executed despite international campaign

(CNN) Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran on Saturday, according to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, despite a high-profile international campaign calling for the sentence not to be carried out.

The 27-year-old was executed at a prison in Shiraz, according to IRNA. He had been sentenced to death in relation to the murder of the Iranian government's water and sewage department's security agent Hasan Turkman during the August 2018 protests in Shiraz, according to Iran's state media Mizan.

Iran's judiciary spokesperson Gholam Hossein Esmaeili was quoted by the Tehran Municipality's daily newspaper Hamshari as saying on Wednesday that Afkari has been sentenced to the Islamic verdict of ghesas [qisas] or "retribution-in-kind."

According to Hamshari, Esmaeili said Afkari was required to appease the victim's family by paying a restitution. If he was unable to do so, the judiciary would be required to carry out the death sentence, because the case had already been reviewed by the Supreme Court and because the courts said he had already confessed to killing Hassan Turkman.

Irna reported on Saturday that Afkari was executed after the victim's family refused to forgive him and allow him to pay restitutions.

Read More