(CNN) Growing up with "Sesame Street" in the early 1980s, I found pieces of myself in Cookie Monster's sweet tooth, Big Bird's gentleness and in Grover, who was outgoing and always willing to help others, even though he made a lot of hilarious mistakes.

There was even a lady named Maria who was Puerto Rican, just like my family. Maria (played by actress Sonia Manzano) looked and sounded like one of my aunts. I wanted to be a flower girl when she married Luis on "Sesame Street."

And then along came the movies, which sealed my lifelong obsession with Jim Henson's Muppets.

Seeing "The Muppets Take Manhattan" when I was 7 changed my life. Just like the characters, I studied theater in college, moved to the Big Apple to make my dreams come true and even started doing stand-up comedy, just like my hero, Fozzie Bear.

Friendship. Perseverance. Hope. The Muppets helped me get through the lean times and sang along with me when I celebrated any small victories. I didn't know that these amazing characters would prepare me to raise my own child during the rough times we'd face over the past few months.

