Greek police fire teargas at protesting migrants on Lesbos

Lesbos, Greece (CNN) Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired teargas at a group of migrants on Saturday protesting against a new camp being set up to replace one destroyed this week by fire, according to local media.

Migrants had been protesting along the main road connecting the island town of Mytilene and the location of the new camp, which is due to be set up by the authorities after the Moria camp was razed earlier this week.

A journalist on the ground said the migrants were frustrated with being in refugee camps and want to leave the island, but the Greek government said on Friday they would "not be blackmailed" into relocating them.

Greek authorities said the fires at Moria appeared to have been deliberately lit after quarantine rules were imposed on residents who had tested positive for coronavirus at Europe's largest refugee camp.

One protester had been affected by the teargas and was shouting angrily about her treatment in the camp.