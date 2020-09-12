Greek police fire teargas at protesting migrants on Lesbos

By Byron Smith and Elinda Labropoulou, CNN

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sat September 12, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Refugees and migrants flee as tear gas is fired by riot police during clashes on Lesbos on September 12.
Refugees and migrants flee as tear gas is fired by riot police during clashes on Lesbos on September 12.

Lesbos, Greece (CNN)Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired teargas at a group of migrants on Saturday protesting against a new camp being set up to replace one destroyed this week by fire, according to local media.

Migrants had been protesting along the main road connecting the island town of Mytilene and the location of the new camp, which is due to be set up by the authorities after the Moria camp was razed earlier this week.
A journalist on the ground said the migrants were frustrated with being in refugee camps and want to leave the island, but the Greek government said on Friday they would "not be blackmailed" into relocating them.
Greek authorities said the fires at Moria appeared to have been deliberately lit after quarantine rules were imposed on residents who had tested positive for coronavirus at Europe's largest refugee camp.
    One protester had been affected by the teargas and was shouting angrily about her treatment in the camp.
    An Afghan child rests after fires broke out in the Moria migrant camp on Tuesday, September 9.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    An Afghan child rests after fires broke out in the Moria migrant camp on Tuesday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Fires rage in the Moria camp on September 9. Greek authorities said the fires appeared to have been deliberately lit after quarantine rules were imposed on residents who had tested positive for coronavirus. The camp was put under lockdown after 35 people tested positive for Covid-19.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    Fires rage in the Moria camp on September 9. Greek authorities said the fires appeared to have been deliberately lit after quarantine rules were imposed on residents who had tested positive for coronavirus. The camp was put under lockdown after 35 people tested positive for Covid-19.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    An Afghan family wakes up Friday, September 11, in the aftermath of the Moria fires.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    An Afghan family wakes up Friday, September 11, in the aftermath of the Moria fires.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    This poem was written by a displaced Afghan migrant after the fires.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    This poem was written by a displaced Afghan migrant after the fires.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    This Afghan migrant family was among those left homeless by the Moria fires.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    This Afghan migrant family was among those left homeless by the Moria fires.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    An Afghan migrant starts a fire for his family&#39;s morning tea on September 11.
    Photos: Europe's largest migrant camp was destroyed. Now thousands are homeless
    An Afghan migrant starts a fire for his family's morning tea on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15