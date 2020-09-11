(CNN) If you're feeling a bit sluggish today, just two minutes of exercise could give your brain a boost, a new study shows.

Researchers from Jönköping University in Sweden analyzed a range of 13 studies into the effects of exercise on people aged 18-35 conducted by scientists between 2009 and 2019

Writing in the journal Translational Sports Medicine last month, they concluded that between two minutes and one hour of aerobic exercise -- such as running, walking or cycling -- improves learning and memory functions in young adults.

Exercise at moderate to high intensity, even for just 120 seconds, they added, "improved learning memory, planning and problem solving, concentration... (and) verbal fluency," with the positive effect lasting up to two hours.

Exercise before work or study

Read More