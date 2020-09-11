A young boy was found dead with his dog in his lap after trying to escape Oregon wildfire

(CNN) As wildfires ravage the West Coast, one boy and his dog died huddled together in a car, where they sought safety from the flames.

Wyatt Tofte, 13, died Tuesday in the wildfires in Marion County, Oregon, along with his 71-year-old grandmother, Peggy Mosso, a family spokesperson told CNN.

Mosso was found dead in a car that went up in flames, as her daughter and Wyatt Tofte's mother, Angela, stood nearby attempting to save her. Angela survived but is in critical condition. Her husband and Tofte's father, Chris, also survived.

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our kind-hearted 13-year-old Wyatt and his beloved grandmother Peggy in the Santiam Fire in the early morning of September 8th," a family statement said.

"After a long search for Wyatt, he was found in a car with his dog on his lap, but unfortunately, was not able to escape the fire. Angie is in critical condition with full-body burns," the statement said. "We want to thank all emergency personnel and people who helped in the search. Our family appreciates the love and support we have received from everyone during this terrible tragedy."

