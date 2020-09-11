Nina Simone's childhood home is now permanently protected

(CNN) The former home of legendary singer Nina Simone -- designated as a National Treasure in 2018 -- is now protected property that will be preserved for years to come.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation's (NTHP) African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund partnered with the World Monuments Fund and Preservation North Carolina to secure protection for Simone's childhood home

Located in Tryon, North Carolina, the home is where Simone taught herself to play piano at age 3, according to NTHP. The preservation easement placed on the home by Preservation North Carolina ensures that the property owner will permanently protect the "authentic character" of the historic building.

"Nina Simone -- legendary musician, social justice champion, and global inspiration -- defied constraints placed on Black female performers in the mid-twentieth century to become the voice of civil rights," Katherine Malone-France, of NTHP, said in a press release.

"In order to honor and carry forward her extraordinary legacy, a group of visionary artists and preservationists have collaborated to demonstrate our commitment to equity and racial justice by protecting an American landmark in perpetuity and ensuring that Simone's unique voice continues to inspire and empower people through her childhood home," she said.

Interior of Nina Simone's former home in Tryon, North Carolina.

Read More