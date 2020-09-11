The most memorable moments from Chiefs vs. Texans on opening night

(CNN) It's been over seven months since Super Bowl LIV, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs picked up right where they left off with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

The last time the NFL played, life in the US was still fairly normal. It was February 2 and the novel coronavirus was to the American public still mostly a mysterious disease overseas. There were less than a dozen confirmed cases in the United States. There are now more than 6.3 million reported cases in the US -- and as a result NFL stadiums either will have a smaller amount of fans than normal (like Kansas City did Thursday night) or will be empty as the season begins.

There's also the league's shift on racial and social justice issues in the light of the killings of people of color, including Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

On Thursday, Arrowhead Stadium had messages in the endzone that said "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us."

