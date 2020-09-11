A postcard arrived in Michigan almost 100 years after it went in the mail

(CNN) A Michigan woman got quite a surprise when she went to her mailbox this week -- amid her regular bills and junk mail was a postcard that had been mailed almost 100 years ago.

Brittany Keech told CNN that she didn't give the card much thought at first because she was busy with her kids and her daily hustle and bustle.

"I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards anymore nowadays," Keech said. "I went 'Okay, this is different.'"

Later she noticed that the card was postmarked October 29, 1920. It had her Belding, Michigan, address but was written to someone named Roy McQueen in faded cursive writing.

The card reads:

